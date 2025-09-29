Firm secures CBN’s license, targets financing MSMEs, real sector

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Sync Capital and Advisory Limited has secured a finance company licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a bid to bridge funding gaps for underserved Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the real sector.

According to the firm, it will now operate as Sync Finance Company Limited as the license authorizes it to operate as a non-bank finance company.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Sync Finance Company Limited, Mr. Ikenna Imo was pleased with this milestone and emphasized the need for responsive and innovative financing solutions as an integral ingredient to stimulate economic growth.

“Our mission is to be the financial institution of choice for budding/established Entrepreneurs and MSMEs in the markets where we operate”.

He further confirmed the Company’s resolve to leverage data-driven credit assessments, accessible and expedient loan considerations, and embedded investment digital tools, which aim to unlock capital for the everyday Nigerian entrepreneur and business.

Commenting further on the Company’s strategic direction, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Uhabia Ojike said: “Sync Finance is uniquely positioned to fund the real sector, especially in key areas like retail trade, and local value chains.

“ With the backing of an experienced Board and a robust governance framework, we are building a financially sound and impact-driven institution that reflects the aspirations of the Nigerian economy.”

In addition to deploying accessible credit, the company noted that it will also provide tiered investment products, providing both individual and institutional investors the opportunity to access rewarding and secure investments delivered conveniently through digital channels.