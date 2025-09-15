FG predicts flooding in 11 states, advises evacuations

FILE IMAGE

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The federal government warned yesterday, that 32 locations across 11 states might experience heavy rainfall that may lead to severe flooding between yesterday and September 18, 2025.

The warning came just days after torrential rainfall in Zaria, Kaduna State, displaced over 470 children and destroyed no fewer than 270 homes across several communities.

The Director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, gave the warning in a flood alert notice issued by the Federal Ministry of Environment’s National Flood Early Warning Centre.

According to the notice, the affected states and locations are Adamawa State (Ganye, Natubi); Benue State (Abinsi, Agyo, Gogo, Ito, Makurdi, Udoma, Ukpiam); Nasarawa State (Agima, Rukubi, Odogbo); Taraba State (Beli, Serti, Donga); Delta State (Umugboma, Umukwata, Abraka, Aboh, Okpo-Krika); and Niger State (Rijau).

Others are Kebbi State (Ribah); Kano State (Gwarzo, Karaye); Katsina State (Jibia); Sokoto State (Makira); and Zamfara State (Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Maradun, Gusau, Anka, Bungudu).

It cautioned that rising water levels in River Gongola, River Benue, and River Niger posed additional risks, warning that communities situated on the floodplains were especially vulnerable.

The alert notice said: “Also, due to a rise in the water level of River Gongola, River Benue, and River Niger, the communities on the flood plains of River Gongola up to Numan, and also communities on the flood plains of River Benue and River Niger up to Lokoja are advised to evacuate immediately. Relevant stakeholders should kindly take note.’’

It also urged state governments and other agencies to provide prompt feedback and act quickly to mitigate the impact.

Recall that Nigeria has experienced repeated cycles of devastating floods in recent years, often worsened by poor drainage, rapid urbanisation, and climate change.

As of September 4, the flooding that ravaged many parts of the country this year has claimed no fewer than 231 lives, with 114 persons still missing.

According to data from the National Emergency Management Agency’s flood dashboard, 607 individuals have also sustained injuries.