‘My N500,000 electricity bill now N4m, Atiku’ll restore subsidy’ — Amaechi

PORT HARCOURT — Former Rivers State governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will restore electricity subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Amaechi made the declaration on Thursday during ward visits across Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he delivered Atiku’s campaign message to residents.

He criticised the electricity tariff regime introduced by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, alleging that the removal of electricity subsidy had drastically increased electricity bills for consumers.

Using his personal electricity bill to illustrate the impact of the policy, Amaechi said his monthly bill had increased from N500,000 to N4 million.

“My house electricity bill was N500,000; now I pay N4 million. Atiku said if he comes, I will go back to N500,000. No more Band A and B because government will subsidise it,” he said.

Amaechi also accused the Tinubu administration of worsening the economic hardship faced by Nigerians through the removal of petrol subsidy.

He said the policy had contributed to increases in transportation costs and prices of food items.

“He (Tinubu) just held microphone and didn’t care. He just said remove subsidy. Since he removed subsidy, transportation increased, food prices increased — tomatoes, corn, everything,” Amaechi said.

The former governor also linked rising insecurity to the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians, particularly farmers.

According to him, insecurity had made it increasingly difficult for farmers to access their farms, thereby affecting food production and contributing to higher prices.

“Insecurity also increased. You no even fit go farm, and government doesn’t care. Atiku said he will bring back subsidy. If Atiku brings back subsidy, everything will come down,” he said.

Nigeria’s electricity tariff structure is divided into service bands based on the number of hours of electricity supply customers receive.

Band A customers are expected to receive a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply daily, while Bands B, C, D and E have lower minimum supply thresholds.

The differentiated tariff system was introduced to enable customers who receive more reliable electricity supply to pay higher rates, while those receiving fewer hours of supply pay lower tariffs.

The Federal Government has, however, indicated plans to gradually phase out electricity subsidy payments.

Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said on July 31 that the Federal Government planned to phase out subsidy payments in the power sector from 2027.

The government has also said it spent N3.14 trillion on electricity subsidies between June 2023 and December 2025 to cushion the impact of electricity tariff increases on consumers.