Federal Poly, Bida, suspends ASUP activities amid tension

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, has suspended the activities of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Bida Chapter (ASUP-BD) with immediate effect.

The Registrar of the polytechnic, Mr Hussaini Enagi, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the council took the action “in view of the rising tension and prevailing negative security report.

“In view of the above, management hereby advises all members of the union to adhere strictly to this directive.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, had earlier directed its members to resume a suspended strike, except that the school had to pay six months of the alleged 18-month Excess Workload Allowances it owed.

“In line with the directive of the congress, and in view of management’s continued reluctance to pay six months of the 18 months owed Excess Workload Allowances, all members are hereby directed to immediately resume the suspended strike action.

“This action is a collective mandate of the Congress, and as such, full compliance is expected from all members.

“We urge you to remain steadfast and undeterred. Our struggle is legitimate, anchored on justice, and protected under the relevant labour laws,’’ the statement said.

However, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Dr. Baba Haruna, while acknowledging the notice of the strike action earlier, warned the union members to respect the rights of those who might have contrary opinions on the strike action.

Similarly, the Registrar of the polytechnic, Mr Hussaini Enagi, noted that: “ The attention of the Governing Council of the institution had been drawn to a declaration of resumption of strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, the Federal Polytechnic, Bida Chapter (ASUP-BD)’’.

He said that this also happened despite a series of appeals made by the council to the union to allow a council committee on the subject matter to submit its report on the way forward.

“Consequent upon the above, the council views with serious concern the implications of the strike on students who were already scheduled to commence Second Semester Examinations on Sept. 15 and wishes to advice as follows:

“That while the council recognises the rights of the union to declare and embark on strike action, the union should also recognise the rights of some members who may not want to join the strike but remain in their duty post and carry out their legitimate official duties without hindrance and any form of intimidation.

“That the council is still appealing to the union to reconsider its decisions in the greater interest of the system and suspend her strike to allow the council to address the issues at stake holistically.

“That the union should ensure observation of law and order by all its members irrespective of their stand regarding the strike action.’’

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) President Shammah Kpanja described the development on the campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, as disturbing.

“We have received reports of disturbing developments in industrial relations as well as academic activities in the Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

“We note with displeasure the purported suspension of union activities by the Governing Council, as well as the embarrassing pictures and videos of soldiers supervising an activity purporting to mean an examination in the polytechnic.

“The National leadership of the union is in solidarity with the chapter and shall be taking up these excesses of the Governing Council and Management of the Polytechnic with the appropriate quarters,’’ he said in a statement in Abuja.

Federal Polytechnic Bida was established in 1977, following a decision by the Federal Government of Nigeria to relocate the institution to Bida. Previously, it was the Federal College of Technology, Kano.

The first academic session began in April 1978 with a student population of 211 and 11 senior staff members, as well as 33 junior staff members.

Federal Polytechnic, Bida is a Federal Government tertiary institution situated in Bida, Niger.