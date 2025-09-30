FCT NUJ calls for forensic investigation into death of Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT chapter, has called for a thorough forensic investigation into the death of Arise Television news anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was reportedly killed during an armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja on Monday, September 29, 2025.

In a statement, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, Secretary of the NUJ FCT Council, urged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and ensure that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

The union described Maduagwu’s passing as a “devastating loss not only to her immediate family and Arise News but to the entire Nigerian media industry.”

“Somtochukwu was a brilliant, passionate, and dedicated broadcaster whose professionalism and poise endeared her to colleagues and viewers alike. She represented the best of a new generation of Nigerian journalists—bold, ethical, and committed to the truth,” Oyekunle said.

The NUJ extended heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the management and staff of Arise Television. The union also highlighted her death as a reminder of Nigeria’s growing security challenges and the need for accountability.

In honour of Maduagwu’s memory, the NUJ urged media professionals to reflect on the values she upheld: integrity, excellence, and service to society, while offering prayers and support to her grieving family.

“Though her life was brief, her impact was profound. May her legacy continue to inspire courage and truth in journalism,” the union added.

The NUJ FCT Council also called on journalists nationwide to remain united, vigilant, and supportive of one another during this period of collective mourning.