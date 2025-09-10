Family to welcome baby girl after 108 years of only boys

By Adewale Adesewa

A Texas firefighter and his wife are set to welcome a baby girl the first daughter in their family after more than a century of only boys.

Michael Sherman, 34, a lieutenant with the Montgomery Fire Department, and his wife, Joacquia Sherman, 32, said the news came as a shock when they learned the sex of their second child.

“We didn’t think it was quite possible for us to even have a girl,” Joacquia told ABC News. “I just knew if we had another child, it was going to be a boy, so I was very surprised.”

The couple already shares a 5-year-old son, Mekhai, who is looking forward to becoming a big brother.

“I think he’ll be a great big brother and a great leader. He’s definitely looking forward to meeting his new sister,” Michael said.

The Shermans revealed that the last girl born into Michael’s family was back in 1917.

“It was pretty incredible finding out that we’re expecting a girl and we get to honor my great-aunt,” Michael said.

His late great-aunt, Orah Belle Sherman, was born more than 100 years ago and was known as a strong figure in the Civil Rights movement in Atlanta.

“She just had an incredible personality,” he added.

Michael explained that he was caught completely off guard during the gender reveal.

“I was just getting off shift that morning and we had what was supposed to be a small gender reveal with very close family members,” he recalled.

“Going into it, I took the blindfold off and there’s a camera crew, and there’s family from all over the United States. It was a huge surprise on top of me finding out that it’s a girl. So it was pretty amazing.”

Joacquia, who works with the Transportation Security Administration at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, said she planned the surprise with family members. “I just wanted it to be special for him because this is such a rare moment for our family,” she said.

The expectant mother is due around March 11, 2026. Both parents said they are filled with gratitude and excitement. “It’s a blessing,” Michael said. “After 100 years, to have this moment it feels really special.”

Vanguard News