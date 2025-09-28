Fame doesn’t make you immune to mental health struggles – Debby Felix

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, writer, and filmmaker, Debby Felix, has opened up about her journey in the movie industry, the challenges of staying true to her craft, and how she navigates the pressures that come with fame.

In an interview with Potpourri, the actress emphasized that glamour often masks the silent battles actors face, opening up about the misconceptions people often have about celebrities.

“That we are always okay because we look glamorous. People forget that behind the lights, we are still processing rejection, pressure, and personal battles. Fame doesn’t make you immune to mental health struggles, it can actually magnify them,” Felix said.

The actress, who has featured in films such as Dinner at My Place, Ricordi, and Break of Dawn, revealed that she has had to turn down roles that didn’t align with her vision.

“Saying no to roles that looked good on the surface but didn’t align with the kind of stories I want to tell. It’s tough, especially when you know the exposure could open doors. But it taught me that integrity in your craft is a long game. You can’t trade vision for short-term applause,” she explained.

Felix also reflected on her early misconceptions about success in Nollywood.

“I used to think talent alone would get me everywhere. That if I was good enough, the world would find me. I have unlearned that. Talent is only half the work. Visibility, consistency, and relationships matter just as much. That realization changed how I move,” she admitted.

On what keeps her grounded, the actress credited her family and faith.

“Honestly, it’s my family, close friends and the little rituals I keep from home. Cooking, praying, reading my Bible and other books, laughing about everything and nothing, or just sitting in silence,” she said.

She added that her spirituality has been a guiding force in her career:

“I wish more people would ask me about my relationship with God and how it shapes my journey. Because beyond the roles, the career, and the visibility, my faith is the light. It’s the one thing that holds me when the industry feels uncertain.”