Excitement in Ibadan as Ladoja ascends throne today

Ladoja

Ibadan: Ibadan, capital of Oyo State is filled with excitement and expectation as the people prepare for the installation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland today.The weeklong programme for the installation of the Olubadan of Ibadan will today come to a climax.

Ladoja, who celebrated his 81 birthday yesterday , a businessman, former senator and governor of Oyo State, rose through the Olubadan Chieftaincy hierarchy to become Olubadan.

The nomination of Ladoja as Olubadan followed the demise of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, two days after his 90th birthday.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who has been on his annual vacation, was expected back in Ibadan yesterday to present the Staff of Office to Oba Ladoja at the historic Mapo hall in Ibadan.

Some of the dignitaries and well-wishers expected at the installation ceremony scheduled for the Mapo Hall have started arriving.

Major roads in the city, including Iwo Road, Mokola, Ring-Road, Challenge Area, Sango, Eleyele, Molete, Apata, Akala Road, Akobo, and Bashorun, are adorned with bill boards with Ladoja’s photographs and congratulatory messages to the Olubadan-designate by corporate organisations, groups and individuals.

Also, at intervals of few minutes, one can hear sirens of vehicles in convoy conveying guests to their hotels on major roads in Ibadan ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony.

Officers of the State Road Traffic Management Authority were strategically positioned at key road junctions in Ibadan, effectively managing traffic flow.

Also, the personnel of the police and other security agencies have been deployed and are strategically located across the metropolis to ensure law and order.

The reopening of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, which has been undergoing upgrade, on Wednesday, is a key part of preparations for today’s event,.

President Bola Tinubu and other prominent dignitaries, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, are expected to arrive at the airport for the event.

The Organising Committee for the Installation ceremony headed by Chief Bayo Oyero, a former President, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, CCII, said that markets in the metropolis would be closed on Friday during the event.

The Police Command in the state has also closed few roads adjoining the historic Mapo hall, venue of the programme, to motorists today in order for ease of traffic flow for guests to the programme.

Motorists have been advised to take alternative roads to their destinations.