Enters the new Balogun of Oyo Kingdom

By Femi Adesina

It was the radiance of kings last Saturday at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, led a battery of traditional rulers from far and near to install a new Balogun (war leader, Captain) for the kingdom.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, FCA, was an accomplished banker, indeed, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank. He is also Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan. Now he adds another title to his already well bedecked cap. Balogun of Oyo.

Alaafin Owoade, accompanied by His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Professor) Saka Adelola Matemilola, many other monarchs from across Oyo and neighboring States, captains of industry, technocrats, and other high net-worth people turned out at the installation ceremony, held within the precinct of the Alaafin’s palace. There was also a high-level contingent of Lagos traditional rulers, including the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, and the Olu of Iwa and Apapa, Oba Morufu Amodu-Tijani. Enters the new Balogun of Oyo, successor to Dr Omololu Olunloyo, a former governor of Oyo State.

Come and see traditional drumming at its quaintest, most scintillating. And the drummers were not just old men, but included boys as young as four, five years old. Tradition and culture at its best. And you could hear panegyrics as well as chants that make the head swell.

A lot of rumors had attended the relationship between the Alaafin and the Olubadan over the months, how they were at loggerheads, and at no love lost. All that was laid to rest when the two monarchs ushered Adeduntan and his wife, Hajia Ameenat Olabimpe Amope Oluwa-Adeduntan, installed Ayinba Balogun of Oyo, into the hall. A rapturous welcome heralded them.

A lot of plaudits attended Adeduntan as he took the new title. Most significant was that from the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He described the installation of the new Balogun as “both an honor and a call to greater service,” adding: “I trust that you will continue to deploy your experience, influence and resources towards promoting peace, opportunity, development and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage.”

The President recalled the illustrious banking career of Adeduntan, his continuing contribution to national development through enterprise, education and philanthropy, and urged the new Balogun to “bring to the service of the Alaafin, the Oyo Kingdom and its people, the same discipline, strategic foresight and commitment to excellence that have distinguished your professional and public life.”

It will be recalled that in his 9-year tenure as MD/CEO, Adeduntan turned FirstBank into a digitally driven institution, raising the number of customer accounts from about 10 million to over 40 million.

Since retiring from FirstBank, Adeduntan has increasingly turned his attention to enterprise and philanthropy. He is Founder and Chairman of Sequoia Holdings, whose flagship minerals business, Sequoia Minerals & Metals, is building district-scale positions across Nigeria’s critical, precious and industrial minerals belts. Through the Adesola Adeduntan Foundation, he is also investing in education and healthcare, including modern Grade ‘A’ Primary Healthcare Centres being developed within the palace complexes of the Alaafin of Oyo and the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Owoade described the Balogun title as one of the most revered and senior, historically saddled with the responsibility of leadership, courage, and defence of the Oyo Kingdom.

He challenged the new Balogun to deploy his experience for the development, peace and unity of the kingdom.

Adeduntan expressed gratitude for the honor, and pledged to serve with humility, integrity and commitment, describing the Alaafin as kind, social, giving, and “typically builds deep personal bonds with the people. He is known for resolving conflicts peacefully (and for avoiding them in the first place)…He is a dynamic ruler.”

Chief Bode Thomas was Balogun before Dr Olunloyo. Now, the Apesin Ola of Ibadanland, (where he hails from) is the new one. May he serve well. Amen.