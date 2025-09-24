Ex-president Mutharika wins Malawi vote with 56.8%

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters carry a poster of Malawi’s ex-president Peter Mutharika, as the DPP celebrate after Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera conceded defeat in last week’s vote, in Lilongwe on September 24, 2025. Malawi’s ex-president Peter Mutharika was on course for re-election September 24, 2025 after the incumbent, Lazarus Chakwera, conceded defeat in last week’s vote. The dire state of the economy in the small southern African country of 21 million people dominated the September 16 vote, with Chakwera accused of mismanagement and broken promises during his five-year term. (Photo by Amos GUMULIRA / AFP)

Malawi’s ex-president Peter Mutharika swept back into power with 56.8 percent of votes in last week’s elections, the election commission announced Wednesday, hours after the incumbent, Lazarus Chakwera, conceded defeat.

Chakwera took 33 percent of ballots cast on September 16, the authority announced, in a vote dominated by soaring living costs in the impoverished country.

AFP