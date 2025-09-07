Edo kidnapping goes violent, nine dead

FILE IMAGE

•New Edo Line passengers, others kidnapped

By Ozioruva Aliu

TRAGEDY struck late Saturday as eight personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and an unidentified civilian were reportedly shot dead by suspected kidnappers who were said to have gone away with a Chinese expatriate working at the BUA Cement site in Okpella, Etsako East local government area.

Meanwhile, the occupants of an18 18-seater bus belonging to the state-owned New Edo Line and a Toyota Corolla were on Friday night abducted by gunmen along the Benin-Akure road.

But the police said 16 of the abducted passengers have been rescued.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu said “Sixteen of the victims have been rescued so far, as search and rescue operations by the Command in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters continue. The incident happened Friday 5/9/2025 @ about 1630hrs”

On the incident in Okpella, he said he was yet to get the details of the incident.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the incident in Okpella happened around 10 pm on Friday and that five expatriates were their targets but four were rescued while one was taken away.

A source said “The attackers laid ambush at the company’s entrance. They opened fire sporadically, engaging NSCDC operatives in a gun duel. Despite the loss of personnel, NSCDC operatives successfully rescued four expatriates. The armed group escaped into the bush with one abducted expatriate. The injured officers were evacuated and are receiving medical care.”

It was gathered that the Edo State Commandant of the NSCDC, Agun Gbenga, visited the crime scene and hospital where the injured are being treated. When contacted, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Efosa Ogbebor confirmed the incident but said an official statement would be issued from the Corps’ National headquarters in Abuja.