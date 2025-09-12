D’BIO holds 2nd wellness, selfcare summit in Lagos

An AI depiction of Lagos state showing both the Mainland and Island neighborhoods

By Chioma Obinna

D’BIO is set to host the second edition of its Wellness and Selfcare Summit, a two-day event aimed at promoting self-care as a vital driver of optimal health.

The summit, themed “Selfcare as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” is billed hold from September 24th to 25th, 2025, at the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event is open to the general public and is expected to attract a diverse audience, including healthcare professionals, wellness advocates, and business leaders.

Speaking on the event, the Convener, Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, explained that the summit’s primary goal is to enhance health literacy and empower individuals to take charge of their well-being. She highlighted that prioritizing self-care can lead to improved physical and mental health, increased productivity, and a higher quality of life. By promoting these practices, the summit also seeks to alleviate the strain on healthcare systems.

The summit will feature prominent figures from the healthcare and business sectors. Mr. Fidelis Ayebae, Chairman of Fidson Healthcare PLC, will serve as the Chairman of the occasion. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Victor Afolabi, CEO of Hazon Holdings and Co-founder of Wellness HMO.

Eimunjeze noted that the event will include a roster of renowned experts who will lead discussions on key topics and sub-themes, including: Selfcare in the workplace and Selfcare, climate change and your health.

In addition to the panel discussions, the summit will feature an exhibition area where attendees can engage with stakeholders and explore quality products and services within the wellness and self-care space.

The inaugural D’BIO summit, themed “Advancing Wellness and Selfcare: Prospects and Perspectives,” attracted over 750 participants, including more than 200 captains of industry.

Eimunjeze emphasised that the previous event successfully created a platform for networking and collaboration, which this second edition aims to build upon. By focusing on informed decision-making, unlocking employee potential, and building resilience through self-care, the summit intends to be a catalyst for creating a healthier, more sustainable future for everyone.