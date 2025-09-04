Cross River to host National Diaspora Focal Persons Summit in October

Cross River State will in October, host the National Diaspora Focal Persons Summit, an event that is expected to draw stakeholders from across Nigeria and international partners to Calabar.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to Governor Bassey Otu at the Governor’s Office, Calabar.

Governor Otu, while receiving Dabiri-Erewa, commended her pioneering role in strengthening Nigeria’s ties with its citizens abroad, noting that her leadership has helped reduce negative perceptions about Nigerians in the diaspora. “The speed with which we established the Cross River Diaspora Office was because of your track record,” he said. “Before you came on board, there was a disconnect between Nigeria and other countries. Today, the story has changed.”

The governor described Cross River as one of Nigeria’s safest and most attractive destinations, highlighting strides in infrastructure, health, tourism, and agriculture. He assured that the state is fully prepared to host the forthcoming summit and leverage it to showcase its economic and investment potential.

Governor Otu welcomed the partnerships and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making the summit a success. “Hosting this summit here will showcase our potential to the world,” he said.

Dabiri-Erewa lauded Cross River for being the first state in Nigeria to establish a state-level Diaspora Commission building, describing it as “impressive and historic.” She praised Governor Otu’s leadership and expressed delight at the active role the state plays in diaspora affairs. “When I saw your diaspora office, I even joked that NIDCOM’s corporate headquarters could be moved here,” she said.

She enjoined the state to actively participate in national diaspora activities such as Diaspora Day (July 25–26) and the Diaspora Merit Awards, which recognize Nigerians excelling abroad while contributing to development at home.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Cross River Diaspora Commission (CRIDCOM), Prince Otu Okor, said the upcoming three-day summit would consolidate new and ongoing partnerships, noting that within just four months of its establishment, CRIDCOM has engaged with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), renewed ties with the State of Maryland, USA, and initiated talks with the British African Union Group.

“With His Excellency’s approval, we will tomorrow sign a formal partnership with the IOM, further positioning Cross River as a hub for diaspora collaboration,” Okor disclosed. He stressed that hosting the summit in Calabar will project Cross River as a model state for diaspora-driven development.