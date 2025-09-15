COAS’ commitment to troops’ welfare will boost fight against insecurity — NGOs

By Henry Obetta

The Campaign Against Injustice (CAI), a coalition of civil society groups, has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Olufemi Oluyede, for prioritising the welfare of troops, saying it will boost morale and enhance the fight against insecurity.

In a statement issued in Lagos by its Convener, Abbey Jolaosho, the group said the Army Chief’s initiatives have further demonstrated his resolve to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

“The announcement by Gen. Oluyede will boost troop morale and give them the necessary impetus to put in their best. This confirms our belief that the Army Chief has the capacity to lead the fight against terrorism to success,” the group stated.

CAI urged Nigerians to support the Army in whatever way possible, stressing that defeating insurgency requires collective commitment.

General Oluyede had, during his operational visit to Godwin Ally Barracks, Ogoja, Cross River State, commended the resilience of officers and soldiers of the 130 Battalion and 341 Artillery Regiment. He assured them that the Army under his leadership would continue to prioritise their welfare alongside operational effectiveness.

As part of the visit, he inspected facilities, interacted with troops, and directed the renovation of dilapidated accommodation blocks. He also disclosed plans to revamp schools within barracks to ensure access to quality education for soldiers’ children.

Highlighting his “Soldiers First” agenda, Oluyede cited the recent increase in the Ration Cash Allowance and the ongoing distribution of new uniforms and military kits as deliberate efforts to improve soldiers’ living standards and operational readiness.

He charged troops to uphold discipline and professionalism, work in synergy with other security agencies, and engage positively with host communities in order to consolidate peace and stability in Cross River and the wider region.