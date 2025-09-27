Cleric preaches obedience, discipline to citizens

Pastor Olagoke Titus of the Christ Words Church, Ilorin, has advised Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace discipline in order to support the country’s leadership, The Track News Nigeria has reported

Titus, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) said citizens also have a role to play for Nigeria to grow.

the Cleric noted that most citizens disobey some government laws and blame the leadership for their actions.

”Support the country leadership by being responsible and obey the laid down rules. Stop violating the law intentionally.

"It is your duty as a responsible citizen to obey the constituted laws. You can make the country work when you obey the laws.

”Be disciplined, respect the rules of law and learn to do things the right way rather than consistently faulting the leaders,” he said.

The cleric added that leaders need the masses’ cooperation to function effectively and deliver.

The clergyman also advised the leaders to always make friendly policies for their followers and not harsh policies.

the Cleric, however, urged leaders to always consider public well-being and provide alternative options before announcing long term harsh economic policies.