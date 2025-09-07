Cardoso reaffirms commitment to macroeconomic stability, stronger banking sector

Yemi Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has reiterated the apex bank’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, strengthening the banking sector, and establishing Nigeria as a top investment destination.

Cardoso said this in a statement issued by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi-Ali.

He spoke during a fireside chat moderated by Andreas Voss, the Chief Country Representative, Deutsche Bank Nigeria, at the European Business Chamber (Eurocham Nigeria) C-Level Forum in Lagos.

He stated that the recapitalization of Nigerian banks was progressing and would result in even stronger institutions that could withstand shocks and finance growth.

According to him, key drivers of renewed investor confidence are the CBN’s reforms and stabilisation of the Naira, as extolled by members of the EU Chambers.

Cardoso said that headline inflation was currently elevated.

“However, it is decreasing as a consequence of collective efforts. It is anticipated that the advantages of the CBN tightening posture will persist.

“We will protect the stability that has been re-established in the financial system with the utmost zeal.

“Our primary objective is to maintain that stability while simultaneously addressing inflation and ensuring that the financial system is sufficiently resilient to facilitate corporate lending and investment,” he said.

Regarding the impact of high lending rates on investment, the CBN governor stated that there is a substantial potential for interest rates to decrease in the future.

According to him, this will happen as inflation continues to decline and as markets become more efficient in allocating capital.

“That is the environment in which stronger corporate lending and higher levels of investment will naturally follow,” he said.

Cardoso stated that the CBN’s recapitalization directive, which mandated banks to increase their minimum capital, was specifically intended to strengthen the financial system.

He said that it would also guarantee that the financial system was capable of supporting a wider range of economic activities.

He also emphasised the importance of technology-driven solutions in order to deepen access and address poverty, as well as efforts to expand financial inclusion and fortify the fintech ecosystem.

The CBN governor identified a positive development in the form of increased collaboration with the fiscal sector, which includes the Ministries of Finance, Industry, Trade and Investment and the Budget Office.

“This collaboration will enable the country to maintain reforms and achieve long-term stability,” he said.

Vanguard News