Rivers assembly resumes sitting

The Rivers State House of Assembly has reconvened for plenary after the six-month state of emergency imposed by President Bola Tinubu came to an end on Thursday.

President Tinubu had formally lifted the emergency rule on September 17, directing Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly to resume duties starting September 18.

Thursday’s session was presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule and held at the conference hall within the legislative quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers have been using the conference hall as a temporary chamber since their official chamber at the assembly complex on Moscow Road was set ablaze and later demolished by the state government.

