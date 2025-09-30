Dangote, PENGASSAN meeting ends in deadlock

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government’s efforts to broker peace between the management of Dangote Refinery, and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, over the alleged mass sack of union members ended in a deadlock on Monday night.

The meeting, which commenced at about 3: 30 p.m. at the Minister of Labour and Employment’s Conference Hall in Abuja, stretched into the late hours.

However, it broke up few minutes after midnight without any agreement.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that talks are expected to reconvene at 2p.m. today, September 30.

The Federal Government, worried about the potential impact of the dispute on the nation’s economy and energy security, had summoned both sides to the negotiating table following reports of widespread discontent.

The rift stems from allegations by PENGASSAN that Dangote Refinery had embarked on the mass transfer and sack of union members.

Also, he allegedly replaced some Nigerians with foreign nationals, a claim the company has consistently denied.

… at the meeting

At the meeting, PENGASSAN was led by its President, Festus Osifo, alongside the General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Nuhu Toro.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammad Dingyadi, led the government delegation, while Dangote Refinery was represented by senior management officials.

The session, originally scheduled for 2p.m., began around 3:50 p.m. due to the late arrival of key stakeholders, before moving into a closed-door discussion that lasted several hours.

In his opening remarks, Dingyadi underscored the gravity of the situation.

“What’s happening today is very dear to our economy and to the security of the country. We have been informed that PENGASSAN is on strike,” he said.

The Minister appealed to both parties to demonstrate good faith in dialogue, stressing that industrial peace in the oil and gas sector was critical at a time Nigeria is banking on the Dangote Refinery to boost local refining capacity and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

The deadlock means tension remains high, with PENGASSAN insisting its members will not return to work until alleged anti-labour practices are reversed, while Dangote Refinery maintains that its restructuring exercise is in line with global best practices.

As the stalemate lingers, concerns are mounting about the potential disruption of operations at the refinery and the ripple effect on petroleum product supply across the country.

The next round of talks later today is expected to determine whether a compromise can be reached to avert a full-blown industrial crisis in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Vanguard News