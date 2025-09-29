Dangote refinery: NLC orders nationwide strike

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has ordered full-scale mobilization of its affiliate unions for a nationwide strike against what it described as the Dangote Group’s “deliberate anti-worker crusade” and disregard for Nigeria’s labour laws.



The directive, issued in an internal memo signed by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on September 29, 2025, said the time for “pleading and fruitless dialogue” with the conglomerate was over and that the moment had come for “decisive, collective action.”



According to the memo, “The ongoing disputes with PENGASSAN and NUPENG are only symptoms of a deeper problem: a systemic anti-labour policy of union-busting, worker exploitation, and disregard for the rule of law that defines the Group’s industrial relations practices.”



“For too long, the Dangote Group has operated like a state within a state, flouting Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, violating ILO Conventions 87 and 98, and treating our labour laws with contempt. Its facilities have become plantations of exploitation where workers’ dignity is deliberately crushed in pursuit of profit for a few.

“The time for pleading and fruitless dialogue is over. The moment for decisive, collective action is now. All affiliate unions are hereby placed on immediate and full alert, begin vigorous and comprehensive unionisation of all workers within Dangote facilities under your jurisdiction. This is a strategic priority.



“Commence preparations to mobilise members and resources for full-scale, decisive engagement against the Dangote Group’s anti-labour stance.



“The Congress also issued clear demands to the Dangote Group: “Unconditional respect for workers’ right to freely join unions of their choice, an end to intimidation, victimisation, and union-busting activities, and full compliance with Nigeria’s labour laws and institutions.



“To enforce the directive, each affiliate union has been instructed to immediately set up an Action Mobilisation Committee and liaise with the NLC National Secretariat within 72 hours to coordinate strategy, logistics, and communication. Unity of purpose and action is non-negotiable.



“The NLC accused the Dangote Group of operating with impunity, alleging that regulatory authorities had failed to rein in its excesses. The impunity of the Dangote Group must be met with the collective resistance of organised labour. No amount of propaganda or paid agents will stop us from defending workers’ rights, especially in the face of regulatory capture, where the state appears to have abdicated its duty to hold this conglomerate accountable.



“The blood and sweat of Nigerian workers built the Dangote empire; we will not allow it to become a monument to their oppression. Together we stand! Together, we will overcome!”