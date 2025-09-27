Blocked blood flow accelerates cancer growth — Study

Cancer cells, illustration.

By Sola Ogundipe

A major new study has found that restricted blood flow can make cancer grow faster by prematurely aging the immune system. The research, carried out at NYU Langone Health in the United States and published in JACC: CardioOncology, shows that when circulation is impaired — as in peripheral artery disease (PAD) — breast tumours in mice grew at twice the normal rate.

Scientists discovered that ischemia, or reduced blood flow, reprograms bone marrow stem cells, shifting the immune system into a cancer-tolerant state. Instead of producing cells that fight disease, the body begins to churn out immune-suppressive cells that allow tumors to thrive.

“This link between blocked blood flow and cancer underscores the importance of treating vascular diseases like PAD, not only to prevent stroke or heart attack, but also to slow cancer progression,” said Dr. Kathryn J. Moore, senior author of the study.

Health experts warn the findings have major implications for countries like Nigeria, where cases of peripheral artery disease, hypertension, and cancer are all on the rise. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is already the leading cause of death globally, while cancer cases in Nigeria are projected to rise sharply over the next decade.

For Nigeria, doctors stress the need for greater public awareness about PAD, a condition caused by fatty deposits that block blood flow in the legs, leading to pain, disability, and now potentially increased cancer risk.

Dr. Chika Okoye, a Lagos-based oncologist, noted that the study confirms what frontline doctors have long suspected that patients with long-standing vascular problems often have poorer cancer outcomes.

“It calls for earlier screening and integrated care. This is a wake-up call. Managing cardiovascular health is not just about the heart. It may also be key to keeping cancer at bay,” she stated.

The researchers also reported that tumors in mice with restricted blood flow grew two times faster than in mice with normal circulation. They observed that bone marrow stem cells were reprogrammed to produce cells that suppress immune responses rather than fight cancer, a shift that mirrored the effects of immune aging and left tumours shielded from attack.

Lead author Dr. Alexandra Newman explained that these changes were long-lasting, meaning that once blood flow is impaired, the body’s ability to fight cancer remains weakened over time.

Experts believe the discovery opens the door to new strategies for cancer prevention and treatment, including earlier cancer screening for patients with PAD, anti-inflammatory therapies to restore immune balance, and clinical studies to test existing cardiovascular drugs for potential cancer benefits.