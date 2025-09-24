Benue inaugurates agricultural mechanization scheme to boost food production

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has inaugurated the Pilot Scheme of the Agricultural Mechanization Outgrower Programme to boost food production in the state and country.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Benue State Bureau for Agricultural Development and Mechanization, Mass International and Equipment Nigeria Limited, and SABASPAC International Limited, operating under the Benue Agribusiness and Mechanization Centre, BAMC.

Performing the flag off at the Benue State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, BNARDA, Governor Hyacinth Alia assured that his administration was committed to availing farmers in the state all the necessary support that would make mechanization affordable and accessible.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, he said “by dealing directly with the manufacturers, the costs of these machines will be significantly reduced thereby making it easier for the government to provide subsidies.”

He disclosed that the pilot scheme would directly benefit 10 farm clusters, covering about 300 farmers, who would receive access to tractors, improved seeds, inputs, and structured markets.

The Governor also symbolically presented the first tractor key to the President of the Benue State Farmers Cooperative Federation, describing the programme as a “gateway to prosperity and self sufficiency.”

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Benjamin Ashaver who lauded the programme described it as a practical step toward transforming agriculture in Benue state.

He advised Benue farmers to embrace the scheme saying it would boost their annual yield and also create wealth opportunities for farmers “and through this Benue will continue to lead in agricultural innovation as the food basket of the nation.”

The Director-General of the Bureau of Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation, Benita Shuluwa stated that participants in the scheme would enjoy favourable payment plans for mechanized services and inputs, as well as access to modern best practices and technical support.

Earlier in her welcome address, the acting Director-General of the Bureau for Agricultural Development and Mechanization, Mrs. Dooshima Zaki, assured farmers that they would continue to enjoy training, monitoring, and support from extension agents to help boost their annual yield.