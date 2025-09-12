Back to school: Foundation empowers 400 Ogun pupils with learning material

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A non-governmental organisation, Treasured Points of Light Foundation has empowered no fewer than 400 primary and secondary school students from 9 villages, surrounding Wasimi, Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, in anticipation of the school resumption.

As part of its 2025 back-to-school outreach programme themed ‘join hands, raise hope’, the foundation in collaboration with Ash Montana Deck (National Association of Seadogs) distributed essential items to the students, including school bags, shoes, lunch bags, food flasks, water bottles, and stationery.

The initiative was aimed to support and encourage children from less privileged backgrounds.

The President of the foundation, Damilola Onebamhoin, said that no fewer than 400 students have already benefited from these free educational materials, stressing that the effort was intended to alleviate the impact of the current economic situation.

Onebamhoin said “ this year’s outreach theme is ‘join hands, raise hope’. We have seen people in this community who can’t go back to school. We don’t want this children to be hopeless. We want to give these children hope. Our aim is to support the SDG 4 goal, where every child should have at least a basic education”.

“We have on our registered list a total of 328 school pupil, however we have made provisions for no fewer for 400 students such as school bags, mathematical sets, lunch bags amongst others than can encourage them back to school, we ensure that children get it when they come for back to school here.”

Speaking further, Onebamhoin charged government not to forget school children, particularly those living and schooling in underserved communities.

She said “we can’t focus on children in urban communities and leave the children in the villages. They also need to encourage them to go back to school. We hope the government can shine the light by encouraging literacy in underserved communities “.

On his part, the Capon, Ash Montana Deck , National Association of Seadogs, Omitogun Adeyemi said the group is known to be involved in literacy and advocacy programmes and is positioned to encourage children back to school.

He said, “one of our advocacy tool, is street child project. This is a way of giving back to the children. Our only concern is the strong should protect the weak, the rich to protect the poor, the informed should give to the non informed. “

“This move is to appeal to the rich and well to do in the society to encourage children going back to school because we know government cannot do it alone. For us, we believe in giving back. Aside this, we have been doing other programmes that has helped the public. The main purpose is that, we want a just and egalitarian society that is free from discrimination against colour, sex, ethnic group. “