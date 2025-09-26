Anthony Joshua’s Dubai dinner gatecrashed by drug testers

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s dinner with promoter Eddie Hearn took an unexpected turn on Thursday night when officials from the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) arrived unannounced to conduct a test.

The heavyweight star and his promoter were dining at a luxury restaurant in Dubai, reportedly discussing Joshua’s next fight, when the officers gatecrashed their evening.

Hearn shared footage of the incident on social media, jokingly captioning it: “Most tested fighter of all time. Hasn’t boxed for a year. Out for dinner in Dubai and UKAD rock up.”

In the video, Hearn can be heard saying: “Just want to say, unbelievable scenes. UKAD turn up.” The camera then pans to Joshua, who smiles broadly, flexes his arm, and quips: “Ed, they must have seen my chin-ups.”

As the official anti-doping partner of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), UKAD has the authority to test any licensed boxer at any time. The process may include urine, venous blood, or dried blood spot samples, and fighters are obligated to declare when they travel abroad.

Joshua, who has not fought since suffering a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last September, remains in the testing pool as he prepares for his next bout.