Alleged Blasphemy: Kano Shura Council to hear case against Sheikh Lawan triumph

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Shura Council has intervened in the controversy surrounding an alleged case of blasphemy leveled against popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Lawan Triumph, resolving to invite both the petitioners and the cleric for questioning.

The Council’s Secretary, Shehu Wada Sagagi, disclosed this while briefing journalists shortly after the council’s maiden meeting. He explained that the petitioners would be invited to elaborate on their allegations, after which Sheikh Triumph would be given the opportunity to defend himself.

Sagagi noted that the move would enable the council to deliberate and provide informed advice to the state government in line with Islamic jurisprudence.

He commended the Kano State Government for swiftly referring the matter to the advisory council, while appealing for peace and harmony.

“Today, the State Government, through the Secretary to the State Government, forwarded all the petitions and counter-petitions against Malam Lawan Triumph. After deliberations, the committee resolved that both parties will be invited for clarification and defense. Thereafter, the committee will deliberate strictly in line with Islamic jurisprudence before advising the government accordingly,” Sagagi said.

He urged residents to maintain peace, noting that Kano remains one of the most peaceful states in the Northwest, a situation he said must be preserved for economic and social development.

Sagagi stressed that the accusations remain mere allegations until proven before the council.

It will be recalled that the Kano State Government on Friday announced it had received multiple petitions and counter-petitions from various faith-based Islamic organizations over comments made by Sheikh Lawan Triumph.

The groups include Safiyatul Islam of Nigeria, Tijjaniya Youth Enlightenment Forum, Interfaith Parties for Peace and Development, Sairul Qalbi Foundation, Habbullah Mateen Foundation, Imams of Juma’at Mosques under Qadiriyya Movement, Committee of Sunnah Preachers, Kano, and Multaqa Ahbab Alsufiyya.