Shari’ah Council announces Sheikh Bashir Aliyu Umar as new president

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has announced Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, OON, as its new President following the passing of its former leader, Sheikh AbdulRasheed Hadiyatullah, on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by Malam Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, Secretary General of the Council, the SCSN confirmed that Dr. Umar, previously the Vice President, was unanimously endorsed as President in accordance with the Council’s constitution and established procedures.

“We express our full confidence in Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar’s leadership, scholarship, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of Shari’ah and justice,” the statement read.

“The position of Vice President will be announced in due course, In Shaa Allah.”

The Council called on the Muslim Ummah to continue offering prayers and support as it remains steadfast in promoting Islamic values across Nigeria. It described the death of Sheikh Hadiyatullah as a great loss not only to the Council but to the entire Muslim community in Nigeria and beyond.

“We pray Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings and grants him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen,” it added.

Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, OON

Born in Kano in July 1961, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar began his academic journey in Electrical Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before transferring to the Islamic University of Madina, where he earned his B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. in Islamic Studies, specializing in the Sciences of Hadith.

He studied Maliki Fiqh and Usul al-Fiqh under prominent scholars in both Madina and Nigeria. In 2006, he began lecturing in the Department of Islamic Studies at Bayero University, Kano, and later served as a Permanent Commissioner at the Kano State Shari’ah Commission (2007–2010).

Dr. Umar has held notable advisory positions in Islamic finance. He was a consultant to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Financial System Strategy (FSS 2020), and later became Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on Non-Interest Banking (2010–2014). During this period, key regulatory frameworks for Islamic financial institutions were developed and Nigeria’s first non-interest banks were licensed.

He currently serves as:

Deputy Chairman of the Financial Regulation Advisory Council of Experts (FRACE), CBN

Member, Takaful Advisory Council of Experts, National Insurance Commission

Scholar, International Shari’ah Research Academy (ISRA), Bank Negara Malaysia

Member, Shari’ah Board of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Jeddah

He chaired the Marriage Sub-Committee under the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, which drafted a Muslim Law of Personal Status.

Dr. Umar is also:

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Al Furqan Charitable Foundation, Kano

Trustee, International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), Abuja

Vice President (West Africa), Union of African Scholars (Bamako, Mali)

Imam, Al Furqan Mosque, Kano — where he teaches Tafsir, Ṣaḥiḥ al-Bukhāri, Ḥadith, Usul al-Fiqh, and Arabic grammar

His scholarly work, The Methodology of Imam Ahmad in Detecting the Technical Errors of Hadith Narrations, was published by Al-Salam Trust, Riyadh, in 2004.