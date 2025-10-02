Alleged blasphemy: Kano advisory council suspends Islamic scholar from preaching

Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Advisory Council, Shura Council has suspended a Kano Islamic scholar, Sheikh Lawan Triumph, who was accused of alleged blasphemy from further preaching, pending outcome of a committee set up to probe the matter.

Secretary of the council, Shehu Wada Sagagi, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen, said a committee has been set up to invite the scholar over the allegations leveled against him.

Sagagi pledged that the council will be just and fair and adhere to the Islamic injunctions in handling the matter.

According to him, “Today, we reconvened to receive and review the allegations against Sheikh Triumph. We have listened to and viewed both audio and video clips from him.

“In our deliberations, we carefully examined the issues, separating those supported by evidence from those without evidence. We resolved that allegations lacking evidence should be set aside, while those with verifiable evidence have been duly recorded.

“It was further agreed that a committee will invite Sheikh Triumph to appear and defend himself. He is suspended from all teaching and preaching activities pending outcome of the committee.”

“After he presents his defense, the committee will submit its report and recommendations for the government’s decision on the matter,” the Secretary of the council, Sagagi however stated.

Recall that the Kano State Government said it has received several petitions and counter petitions from faith-based Islamic religious organisations concerning the recent comments made by Sheikh Triumph in Kano and had since directed that the petitions be referred to the Kano State Shura Council for further deliberations.