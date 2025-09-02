Africa needs committed leaders — Obasanjo

Obasanjo

ABEOKUTA — FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, declared that African countries stand the chance to benefit from quality transformational leadership.

Obasanjo, who spoke the visit of a fellow at the University of Navarra, Dr. Greg Mills, emphasised the importance of transformational leadership for the progress and development of the African continent.

Mills, who was the National Director of the South Africa Institute of International Affairs from 1994–2005, stated this during the Executive Syndicate Class for Top CEOs, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute, OOLI, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former President, who is the founder and Chairman of OOLI’s Governing Board, said: “Africa needs leaders who are committed to the infrastructural, human and capital development of Africa.”

In his remarks, Dr. Mills drew on insights from his acclaimed book ‘The Essence of Success’ and other publications to demonstrate how leadership traits.

Mills said: “Being an effective manager does not guarantee visionary leadership. Leaders must motivate teams, articulate a clear vision, pursue bold policies, and resist distractions of power or popularity. True leaders distinguish between tactical and strategic actions.

“At one moment, they are passionate, prepared, and patient; in the next, they demonstrate conviction, courage, communication, and compassion through their vision and energy.”