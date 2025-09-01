Afiesere community protests, declares zero-tolerance for hard drugs

By Etop Ekanem

The Afiesere Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday staged a peaceful protest against the sale and use of illicit drugs, declaring its commitment to discourage such activities within the community.

Hundreds of residents marched through the streets with placards carrying messages such as “Say No to Illicit Drugs,” “Stop Selling Hard Drugs,” and “Drugs End All Dreams.”

The protesters called for stronger enforcement measures and pledged to cooperate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in tackling substance abuse.

Speaking during the protest, the President General of Afiesere, Olorogun Luke Umukoro, said the community has adopted a zero-tolerance stance toward drug abuse.

“We are here to make it clear that Afiesere does not support the sale or use of hard drugs. Anyone involved will be referred to the appropriate authorities for necessary action,” he stated.

Umukoro highlighted the negative impact of substance abuse on the community’s young people and emphasized the importance of prevention and early intervention.

“We are encouraging both sellers and users to desist from these harmful practices. The community will continue to work with relevant authorities to address the problem and promote healthier lifestyles,” he added.

He also appealed for assistance from federal and state agencies to support prevention campaigns, create awareness, and provide rehabilitation opportunities for those affected.

Community spokesman Mr. Otubo Etaya reiterated that unchecked substance abuse could have serious consequences for public safety and youth development. He noted that some young people from the community are already receiving treatment at rehabilitation centers.

The protest, community leaders stressed, was a show of unity aimed at protecting future generations from the dangers of substance abuse while fostering a safer and healthier environment.