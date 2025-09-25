Abuja ‘ll compete with major world cities before Tinubu’s tenure ends – Wike

‎The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday assured that the capital city will compete with other cities of the world before the end of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure.

‎Wike said the development of Abuja is in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda mantra.

Wike also assured that under his leadership, no sector will be left untouched.

‎He spoke during the flag-off of the construction of Arterial Road N20 (Solomon Lar way) from Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo way) to the Airport Expressway (AEW).

‎According to Wike: “I don’t want a situation where you go to a site and then you pull out from the site, that will be very embarrassing. Now that you have moved to site, remain on the site until the job is completed.

‎”All of us will attest to the fact that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, we can see that the narrative has changed and I want to assure the residents of Abuja that by the grace of God, before the first tenure of Mr President, Abuja will compete with most of the cities in the world.

‎”That is a bank draft that I have given to you to go home with and continue to develop other areas, not only in the cities but the satellite areas.

“Now we have also entered into the health sector. I have said that no sector will be left untouchable. We will make sure every sector is given attention that is required.”

