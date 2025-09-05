5 things to know about Super Eagles defence starlet Benjamin Frederick

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are slowly building a new generation of defenders, and one name that’s attracting attention is Benjamin Frederick.

Young, composed, and full of potential, Frederick has already shown glimpses of the kind of talent that could anchor Nigeria’s defence for years to come.

Here’s what you need to know about him:

1. From Simoiben Academy to the Big Stage

Benjamin Frederick began his football journey at Simoiben Academy in Kaduna, a grassroots setup known for grooming talents. His rise from a local academy to the international spotlight highlights his steady development and raw potential.

2. Impressive Loan Move to Brentford

In 2023, Frederick secured a loan move to Premier League side Brentford, where he initially joined their B team. His strong performances in defence quickly made him one to watch, with reports suggesting the club is keen on making the deal permanent.

3. A Calm and Composed Defender

Standing tall and comfortable with the ball at his feet, Frederick is admired for his composure under pressure. His ability to read the game, make crucial interceptions, and initiate play from the back has drawn comparisons to top modern centre-backs.

4. Youth International Pedigree

He was a key figure for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. His solid displays in defence helped Nigeria reach the quarterfinals, boosting his reputation as one of the country’s brightest young talents.

5. Breakthrough with the Super Eagles

Frederick earned his first senior Super Eagles call-up in 2024, a reward for his consistency and growth. Many see him as part of the next generation that will anchor Nigeria’s defence for years to come.

