Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 6, 2026

The US dollar is trading at about ₦1,400 on the parallel market on Friday, November 6, 2026, while the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate stood at approximately ₦1,348.74 per dollar at the close of the previous trading session.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira exchanged at ₦1,348.74 per dollar on Thursday, November 5, representing a slight depreciation from the previous session’s rate.

The NFEM rate is calculated using the volume-weighted average of transactions and serves as Nigeria’s official exchange rate benchmark.

Meanwhile, in the parallel market, commonly known as the black market, the dollar was quoted at approximately ₦1,400 on Friday.

However, actual buying and selling rates may differ depending on the location, dealer and availability of foreign exchange.

The difference between the official and parallel market rates reflects continued demand for foreign currencies outside the formal banking system.

Nigerians, particularly importers, businesses, students abroad and individuals making international payments, continue to monitor movements in both markets.

The exchange rates may change during the day as trading activities and demand for foreign currencies evolve.