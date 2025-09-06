Home » Sports » 2026 WCQ Starting XI: Osimhen leads attack, Troost-Ekong benched against Rwanda
Sports

September 6, 2025

2026 WCQ Starting XI: Osimhen leads attack, Troost-Ekong benched against Rwanda

The trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon will lead the line as Nigeria continues to chase qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday against Rwanda.

The Super Eagles currently sitting fourth in Group C must beat Rwanda if they hope to take the race to the wire.

Captain of the side, William Troost-Ekong will, however, start the game as a substitute and is replaced by Benjamin Fredrick. Wilfred Ndidi is expected to wear the armband.

The full starting XI below…

Stanley Nwabali (GK)

Ola Aina 

Bruno Onyemaechi

Benjamin Fredrick 

Calvin Bassey

Frank Onyeka 

Wilfred Ndidi (C)

Alex Iwobi

Moses Simon 

Victor Osimhen

Ademola Lookman

