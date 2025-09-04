2027: Nothing can stop Tinubu’s re-election — Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin.

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will win a second term in 2027, insisting that nothing stands in the way of his re-election.

Jibrin, who represents Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano State under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), stated this on Wednesday while speaking on Channels Television’s political programme Politics Today.

“I believe I cannot see anything that will stop him from winning the elections in 2027. There’s no two ways about it. I am a Tinubu person. I like him and he likes me. Irrespective of party affiliation, it has been a great relationship,” Jibrin said.

The federal lawmaker, a long-time ally of the president, also dismissed claims that Tinubu lacks support in northern Nigeria, warning that such assumptions were politically dangerous.

“Tinubu is not an orphan in the north. He has people in the north. Maybe they’re not talking as much as they should, but he has people,” he said.

“So, as much as you have people who want him out, you also have people who want him in. It would be a dangerous calculation for somebody to think Tinubu has no support in the northern part of the country.”

Jibrin argued that while opposition to the president exists, he continues to enjoy considerable backing across the region. He noted that as political events unfold ahead of the 2027 polls, more voices of support would emerge.

The lawmaker further rejected claims that the North has been politically short-changed, stressing that the region has held power for longer periods than the South.

He urged northern politicians and interest groups to face reality and avoid undermining their own representatives.

