110-year-old Ezinne Nnatu: ‘I feel bad when I miss Sunday mass’

The auditorium of St. Francis Catholic Church, Urunnebo, Enugwu Ukwu was jam packed with guests, friends and well wishers of Ezinne Mama Maryanne Ogomegbunam Nnatu who turned 110 years on 24 August 2025 having been born in 1915.

Most of the guests said they had come to tap from the blessings of longevity.

Interestingly, Mama Maryanne has all her sense organs intact and seems to have no ailment aside senility which makes her walk with a stick.

FRED IWENJORA met the centenarian closely during the event and she talked about her life.

“I am the only child of my mother for my father. I hail from Avomimi village Enugwu Ukwu. It was my grand mother who named me Ogomegbunam. I think it was because of circumstances around her at the time.

On my part, I had seven children for my husband, a man from Urunnebo Enugwu Ukwu. His father married me for him. We had five boys and two girls but four have died leaving me with only three. But I am not complaining at all.

Farmer

I learnt farming from my mother who was a good farmer and I lived my entire life as a farmer. In my days, I cultivated yams, cassava, maize and other crops every year. With farming I was able to build a house at Emene, Enugu. I had gone to baby sit for my daughter and saw uncultivated arable farm lands. I discussed with the owners of the land who gave me the land to farm. Later they sold me a portion upon which I built a bungalow and lived for many years. I also moved to Agu Igbariam to farm and also built a house there. Farming also gave me wealth and also provided for me to build a house in my father’s house. When my mother got old, I went to bring her to my place at Urunnebo where I was married. She lived with me until her death when I took her to Avomimi for burial.

Feeding habits of a centenarian

I eat everything edible, porridge yam with vegetables, beans, fufu (akpu). My son Vincent buys me Quaker oats which makes fufu for me. I don’t like eating garri. I never did even while I was younger. I can eat my fufu with Ofe onugbu, egusi or nsala. I still cook my food despite that my daughter will never allow me to do so.

Sleeping times

I have no special sleeping time. All I know is that I sleep well and wake well. God decides it all. Sometimes I won’t sleep at night when I keep thinking and calculating my entire life and all life’s problems. However, sometimes I sleep well like a baby.

Why they call me Bible woman

I guess it is because I love God and leave everything unto His care that brought about the nickname. I used to be a traditional worshipper of God until many years ago when I got converted into the Catholic Church. I feel bad any day I miss church. The people who note that I am truthful and do not miss mass except if the matter is special started calling me Nwanya Bible (Bible woman)and the name has stuck on me ever since.

Every Sunday, the Rev. father in my church and indeed any visiting Father comes to my seat to greet me specially and bless me. I do not steal nor bear false witnesses against any one. I will readily condemn evil any time anyday. But I have to say that God has been so kind to me.

Secret of life

I never quarrelled with any one in my life and even today, I never want to be at quarrel with any one. I usually let people take all including mine when there is a quarrel. God is the ultimate judge for every thing.

I strongly believe that truth is life and it is the best while lies mean death. And whatever you sow you shall reap. If you tell lies, lies must come your way and if you tell the truth and do good, good will follow you. God will repay all according to their deeds and what was sown. If you do good you do for yourself.

People think Old people were never once young. They think being old is being stupid. Most of the people who laugh at old people may not achieve all I achieved as a young woman. I also pray that they grow old to see how it feels to be old.

But I leave them to God because I don’t owe any one – man or woman. Even my children would not say I am disturbing them. I think God is happy with me if not He may have called me. I always say thank you to God who knows all things. Sometimes I wonder why I am still here when my mates and even most of my juniors are no more.

Yet I remain very grateful for my children who have been so good to me and would never let me suffer or lack. My daughter lives with me always despite that she is married in Amawbia. It is either we are here in Urunnebo Enugwu Ukwu or in Amawbia where she’s married. My son Vincent whom I describe as Nwakaibeya deserve much praise fo4r all his care for me.

Any regrets

There are times I ask God why I am still alive since my mates and my juniors are all gone. Sometimes people insult me for being old, forgetting that I did not create myself and that my life is beyond the world but in the hands of God.

Some time ago, some people came to me to order me to share my property with my daughter in-law because according to them, I have outlived them. I asked each and every one of them if they had shared their own property and no one had any answer.

I then told my daughter in law to go into my room and take what ever she desired because if I went by myself it may be that I would have hidden some of those properties including boxes and bags of clothes. But she did not venture. Today, some if not most of those who came to order me around have all become old and died. However I never wished them death.

Vanguard News