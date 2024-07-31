Top 10 best countries for retirement

©iStock/MEDITERRANEAN

By Precious Osadebe

As countries from around the world continue to evolve, so too do our dreams of the perfect retirement.

For many, this chapter represents a time to explore new horizons, embrace a relaxed lifestyle, and enjoy the fruits of years of hard work.

If you’re envisioning a retirement filled with adventure, comfort, and financial stability, choosing the right country can make all the difference.

In 2024, several countries have emerged as top destinations for retirees, each offering unique benefits and unparalleled experiences.

10. Colombia

Its allure comes from its low cost of living, excellent healthcare, and diverse landscapes, ranging from tropical beaches to lush mountains. Colombia’s vibrant culture, welcoming communities, and year-round pleasant climate make it an attractive destination for retirees. Additionally, cities like Medellín and Bogotá offer a mix of modern amenities and rich historical charm, providing a balanced and fulfilling retirement experience.

In the last five years, Colombia has made several changes to its visa programs. Under the new standards, foreign residents can get approved with a social security retirement income, rental income, or a modest private pension of about $900 a month. The digital nomad visa also incentivizes remote workers who want to live in the country but aren’t ready for full retirement. A Colombian visa helps secure a bank account and Colombian ID, and is among the most affordable in the world.

9. France

This recognition stems from its high-quality healthcare system, rich cultural heritage, and favorable climate. Retirees are attracted to its diverse regions, from the picturesque countryside to vibrant cities like Paris and Lyon. Additionally, France offers a robust social safety net and excellent public services, making it an appealing destination for those seeking a comfortable and enriching retirement experience.

8. Malaysia

This recognition is due to its affordable cost of living, excellent healthcare system, and tropical climate. Malaysia’s diverse culture, friendly locals, and vibrant food scene add to its appeal. Additionally, the country offers a variety of beautiful landscapes, from pristine beaches to lush rainforests, providing retirees with a rich and fulfilling lifestyle.

7. Greece

Known for its stunning landscapes and rich history, Greece offers a warm climate and affordable cost of living. Retirees can enjoy the country’s beautiful islands, vibrant culture, and delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Additionally, Greece provides a relaxed lifestyle and friendly communities, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a picturesque and comfortable retirement.

6. Ecuador

The country is favored for its low cost of living, diverse climates, and affordable healthcare. Ecuador offers retirees a range of beautiful landscapes, from coastal areas to mountainous regions, providing a variety of lifestyle options. Its welcoming communities and rich cultural heritage make Ecuador an attractive destination for those seeking a comfortable and affordable retirement.

5. Spain

Spain is ranked among the top 10 best countries for retirement in 2024. The country is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, excellent healthcare, and relatively low cost of living. Spain offers retirees a high quality of life with diverse landscapes, from sunny beaches to scenic countryside. The warm climate, vibrant cities, and delicious cuisine make Spain an attractive destination for those looking to enjoy a fulfilling and comfortable retirement.

4. Panama

This ranking is attributed to Panama’s excellent retirement incentives, including the Pensionado Program, which offers various discounts to retirees. The country boasts a warm climate, modern infrastructure, and a relatively low cost of living. With its welcoming expat community and high-quality healthcare system, Panama provides a comfortable and attractive environment for retirees.

Proximity to the U.S. and Canada (we’re about a three-hour flight from Miami)

A strong dollarized economy (Panama adopted the USD over a hundred years ago)

Affordable quality healthcare

No foreign income tax

Low property taxes

3. Mexico

The country attracts retirees with its low cost of living, beautiful beaches, and vibrant expat community. Mexico offers diverse cultural experiences, warm weather, and accessible healthcare. Its proximity to the United States and various residency options make it an appealing destination for retirees seeking an affordable and enjoyable lifestyle.

2. Portugal

This designation is due to its pleasant climate, affordable cost of living, and high-quality healthcare system. Portugal offers retirees a relaxed lifestyle with beautiful scenery, rich culture, and friendly locals. Additionally, the country provides various residency options and tax incentives that make it an attractive destination for those looking to enjoy their retirement years.

1. Costa Rica

Known for its natural beauty and stable government, Costa Rica offers a high quality of life with a focus on environmental sustainability. The country provides excellent healthcare, a warm climate, and a welcoming expat community. Its diverse landscapes, including beaches, rainforests, and mountains, make Costa Rica an appealing destination for retirees seeking an active and vibrant retirement.

Vanguard News