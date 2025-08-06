Zulum swears in two commissioners, judicial council member

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has sworn in two newly appointed commissioners and a member of the Borno State Judicial Service Commission.

The oath of office and allegiance was administered by the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The appointees include Engr. Mohammed Habib and Ibrahim Hala Hassan as commissioners, while Alhaji Abba Sadiq was sworn in as a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

In his address, Governor Zulum cautioned the new appointees against complacency and emphasized the high expectations of the people of Borno.

“Your appointments to the State Executive Council are a testament to your exceptional capabilities and the immense value we place on your expertise. With this honour comes a profound responsibility to deliver on our promises to the good people of Borno State,” Zulum stated.

He urged the new commissioners to bring their knowledge, experience, and innovation to bear in their roles and to adopt an inclusive, collaborative approach to governance.

“As Honourable Commissioners, the formulation and effective implementation of government policies and programmes rest squarely on your shoulders. Mediocrity or low-quality output will not be tolerated,” he said.

Zulum reminded the appointees that their work must align with the state’s 25-Year Development Plan and the 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative, noting that their performance would be assessed using measurable benchmarks.

He assured them of the administration’s full support, including the provision of resources and tools needed to succeed.

Governor Zulum also commended the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, and Chief Judge Kashim Zannah for maintaining a cordial relationship with the executive.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Speaker and Honourable Members of the Borno State House of Assembly for the productive partnership that has advanced our collective vision. I also thank the judiciary for its commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law, which has strengthened democracy in our state,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijani, highlighted the achievements of the Zulum administration in improving the lives of Borno residents.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in officials, Engr. Mohammed Habib expressed gratitude to the governor and pledged their full commitment to the administration’s development goals.