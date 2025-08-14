Zulum pays condolence visit to former deputy governor Durkwa

…Opposition leader Idris over mother’s death

…Promises road rehabilitation, Library Project in Biu

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Thursday visited Shaffa town in Hawul Local Government Area to commiserate with former Deputy Governor, Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa, over the death of his stepmother, Hajiya Zara Mamman Durkwa.

The late Hajiya Zara, aged 93, was also the mother of Alhaji Idris Durkwa, an opposition leader and stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). She passed away on Monday in Abuja.

Governor Zulum offered prayers for the repose of her soul in Aljannatul Firdaus and urged the family to find strength in faith during their time of loss.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa expressed profound appreciation for the governor’s continued support.

“We are eternally grateful to Your Excellency for this condolence visit. Words cannot fully express our appreciation. On behalf of the Durkwa family, we pray that Almighty Allah continues to strengthen you and grant you wisdom in steering the affairs of the state,” Durkwa said.

Zulum Pledges Road, Library Projects in Biu

During the visit, Governor Zulum also paid homage to the Emir of Biu, His Royal Highness Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving security and infrastructure across the region.

“Let me assure Your Royal Highness that measures are being taken to improve security across Biu Emirate and the entire state. Additional trained volunteers will soon be deployed to reinforce security from Mandaragrau to Sabon Gari and the Buratai-Kamuya axis,” Zulum stated.

He further disclosed plans to seek federal approval for the rehabilitation of the Azare-Shaffa road, describing its current state as “deplorable.”

“What should be a short journey now takes nearly an hour. I will engage with the senator representing Borno South and the House of Representatives member for Biu and Hawul to explore the best approach for its reconstruction,” he added.

Governor Zulum also announced plans to rehabilitate township roads in Biu and construct a modern library to promote education and revive reading culture among residents.

In his remarks, the Emir of Biu praised Governor Zulum for his proactive governance and empathy, especially the successful resettlement of displaced communities.

“We deeply appreciate His Excellency’s dedication to the welfare of our people. The resettlement of Mandaragrau residents, facilitated by the deputy governor, is a testament to your administration’s commitment to peace and development,” the Emir stated.

The governor was accompanied by Hon. Bukar Talba, member representing Marte, Monguno, and Nganzai Federal Constituency; as well as commissioners for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Reconstruction and Resettlement, and Trade and Tourism. Also on the delegation were Special Advisers and the Permanent Secretary of Government House and Security.