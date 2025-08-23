Writing a Brighter Future: BIC’s partnerships for education, development 

By Anthony Amahwe

When Nigerian parents prepare their children for the new school year, the checklist often feels complete once tuition fees are paid, uniforms are ready, and stationery shopping is done. Quality school supplies are undeniably important; they can inspire confidence and help children engage fully in their lessons.

However, true Back-to-School readiness should be more holistic and take into a cognizance a preparation that nurtures a child’s mental focus, physical well-being, emotional resilience, and social adaptability. Without well-rounded preparation, many learners return to school, equipped for attendance but underprepared for the challenges and opportunities of learning.

Globally, the learning crisis, defined as the gap between schooling and actual learning, remains a pressing challenge. The World Bank Group estimates that seven out of ten children in low- and middle-income countries cannot read and understand a simple text by age 10. While factors such as funding gaps and teacher shortages contribute to this crisis, a less discussed but equally critical issue is the gap between looking prepared and being prepared, and the role of parents, educators, and communities in fostering it.

Studies across Nigeria show that students without adequate learning resources, the right school environment, or tailored academic support are more likely to fall behind within the first term, sometimes never catching up. As the new school year begins, it’s worth asking: “are we truly preparing our children for learning, or just sending them off with the tools and hoping for the best?”

The Learning Crisis and What We’re Missing

Part of the problem lies in how we measure success. Within educational discourse, “preparedness” is often reduced to enrolment rates or the availability of school infrastructure. While these metrics are important, they do not measure whether children are learning. Outcome-based indicators such as grade-level reading proficiency, comprehension, and retention are core foundational skills required for every child to thrive.

This reality is not confined to global statistics. Nigerian teachers have reported that students often return from long breaks having forgotten basic skills, a phenomenon exacerbated by inconsistent parental engagement and limited access to learning materials at home. These gaps compound over time, widening inequality and deepening the national learning crisis.

Closing the gap will require more than simply increasing budgets or expanding infrastructure. It demands holistic support, including reaching marginalized groups, addressing learning loss, and empowering teachers with training and resources. Most importantly, it means preparing students mentally, physically, and emotionally so they can make the most of every lesson, adapt to challenges, and achieve better outcomes. When readiness is treated as seriously as access, we create the conditions for every child to not just attend school, but to thrive in it.

What Real Preparation Looks Like

Real preparation for a new school year is a convergence of effort towards a whole child; emotionally, cognitively and physically. Cognitive readiness means a child can absorb, process, and apply new knowledge. Emotional readiness means they can stay confident, manage setbacks, and adapt to challenges. Physical readiness means the child is healthy, fit, and well nourished. Together, these skills help learners approach each school day with focus, curiosity, and resilience.

This is where intentional interventions make a difference. This must be a collaborative effort between guardians, educators, and institutions. As a giant stationery manufacturer dedicated to education, BIC launched its Canvas of Change initiative in West Africa a few years ago to equip educators with the necessary tools to engage students in the classroom with a focus on soft skills, analytical thinking, collaboration, problem-solving, resilience, and critical abilities. Over 200 educators participated in masterclasses led by renowned educators like Femi Taiwo, Opeifa Olasunkanmi, and Oluwaseun Kayode. These sessions not only help students excel in the classroom but also prepare them to navigate life’s challenges with confidence.

Access to quality materials is also a critical part of readiness. Studies in Lagos and Oyo States have shown that access to appropriate and well-designed instructional materials can improve student performance by up to 40% in key subjects. Poor-quality or insufficient materials, on the other hand, can limit comprehension and slow progress, even for highly motivated learners.

Stemming from this belief, BIC’s commitment to education aims to improve learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025. Accordingly, team members around the world volunteer their time annually to support education in communities they operate in. In Nigeria, this is a holistic approach that aims to equip classrooms with the necessary writing tools for academic performance, refurbish school facilities to create inspirational learning environments, unleash students’ creativity through art programs such as Art Master Africa, and finally work with relevant organizations to equip students as they transition from the academic to the professional world. Working with educational institutions such as Rising Star Foundation, Let it Shine Academy (LISA), and Morit International School, has allowed BIC to contribute and to continuously play its role in preparing students for an enhanced learning experience.

Perhaps most importantly, we must rethink our mindset about readiness. Adults often spend weeks or months preparing for a new job role; researching, planning, and equipping themselves for success. However, when it comes to children starting a new academic year, preparation is often compressed into a few days of shopping and fee payments. Every new class represents a shift in expectations, content, and social dynamics. Children need guidance, practice, and encouragement to adapt to these changes just as much as adults do in their own life transitions.

Readiness must be seen as an ongoing commitment, not just a box to tick before resumption. The first day is only the beginning of a year-long journey. Challenges will change, expectations will grow, and new learning gaps may appear. Readiness must be maintained. This means replenishing learning materials before they run out, keeping classrooms safe and inspiring, and giving teachers the resources, they need to keep lessons engaging and relevant. Students also need consistent reinforcement of soft skills such as problem-solving, resilience, and analytical thinking. These abilities help children navigate academic hurdles, adapt to change, and remain engaged long after the excitement of the first day fades.

Preparing for the Future Today

As the Back-to-School season unfolds, parents, teachers, policymakers, and communities all share the same responsibility: to prepare children in a holistic manner to a year-long learning experience. This is about cultivating curiosity, resilience, and self-belief as it is about providing pens, notebooks, and uniforms.

The learning challenges are numerous and can only be solved, one child at a time. Stakeholders in the education, public and private spaces need to come together to make this work. Every moment we invest in readiness is a moment that reduces learning poverty, unlocks potential, and secures brighter futures. Readiness is the bridge between a child’s dream and their ability to achieve it.