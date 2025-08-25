‘With time, he will change’ – Jarvis tackles critics dragging Peller

TikTok content creator, Jarvis has clapped back at critics dragging her partner, Peller, over their recent public altercation captured on video.

It would be recalled that a viral clip showed Peller pushing Jarvis into their car, a scene that sparked mixed reactions and backlash online.

In response, Peller released a statement admitting his mistake and expressing regret.

Jarvis, however, has now spoken out, insisting the incident was not abuse and cautioning critics against spreading false narratives.

“Advice your family. I’m not going to hide under the fact that I say I’m a small girl. I’m a small girl but at least I am old enough to take up my responsibilities and know what I want. I know what I want. Now you people are giving this narrative that Pella is beating me. Are you people okay? I’ve been small picking. I don’t know, maybe you people are using Pella’s kind of eye to be looking at me. But hey you, I’m a smorgasbord but I’m not a child. And if a man beats me, or he’s beating me, ah, this is not in 1960… If it was something like that, I would have left. I’m not capping… My life first, you get. My mental health, my sanity first,” she said.

According to her, the viral pushing incident was wrong but did not amount to physical abuse, stressing that both she and Peller are still “a work in progress.”

“That pushing was not it actually. He’s a no-no, but I believe that he will change. Because me too, if it was before, as he pushed me, I swear to God, I would raise my hand back. But me too, I’m still trying to also control myself and put my hand in my place and also act like a lady… I believe with time with this one, you know how to be handling things small small,” Jarvis explained.

She further dismissed claims that she was staying with Peller because of fame or money.

“I decide what I want. I know what I want and I go for it. I’m in a relationship not because of you. It’s because I want to. I’m in a relationship with him because I love him. Not because you told me to love him. And most of you are saying because of fame and money. Please. He’s just coming up. We are both coming up. How many fame? Which fame? What fame? Which money? I don’t know that people that have money or that are bigger. So it’s not because of fame and money,” she said.

Vanguard News