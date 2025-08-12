Why Igbo shouldn’t belong to one party — Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo

By Chioma Gabriel, Editor, Special Features

Valentine Ozigbo is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, which includes Transcorp Power Plc.

He finally resigned from all Transcorp board positions in April 2021 as the Anambra governorship primary elections drew near.

Ozigbo is a consummate politician, business leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with over 30 years of experience in corporate transformation, power, hospitality, energy, banking (including commercial, retail, investment, and international banking), and philanthropy.

A purposeful and emotionally intelligent politician and inspirational figure, he was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 2021 governorship elections in Anambra State. He aspired for the Anambra governorship on the platform of APC in the forthcoming poll but lost the ticket in controversial circumstances.

During the 2023 elections, Val was the Special Adviser to Peter Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances and also supported the fundraising for the campaign.

In this interview, he spoke about the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial elections and answered questions on many political issues of the moment.

The forthcoming Anambra election is sending nostalgic feelings among Anambrarians. How does that make you feel?

Anambra has always had a way of calling out the best in us — our resilience, our passion, and our sense of purpose. As we approach this election, I feel a stirring in the hearts of Ndi Anambra.

It’s not just nostalgia; the coming election comes with an intense feeling of frustration as Ndi Anambra are seeking a credible alternative to Soludo. The broad spectrum of the masses has been discouraged and disappointed with the governor’s lacklustre performance, especially in terms of security and critical infrastructure. The only place he seemed to have made a semblance of progress is in roads, and even at that, he hasn’t done justice given the amount of money that has come into Anambra from the Federal Government.

If you take a poll among the market women, civil servants, traditional rulers, and other institutions, you’ll get heaps of complaints about the gaping hole between expectations and service delivery.

The people deserve an alternative, and they see that alternative in me. The current crop of contenders makes Soludo feel like he is running unopposed. So, there is growing discontent that the one person who could upstage Soludo is yet to be declared a candidate. That’s why there is frustration, but sooner or later, things will be resolved, and we’ll be clear on how the election will go.

Anambra is yearning for a new dawn, for leadership that reflects our values and aspirations. I ran for the governorship of Anambra for the first time in 2021 and came second in the race. It was a tough race, and it was illuminating. I am honoured to be part of this historic moment, and I carry that sense of responsibility with humility and faith.

Insecurity has persisted in the state despite all the governor is doing. What advice would you give Soludo?

Leadership, especially in these times, demands listening with empathy and acting with urgency. I have offered a blueprint for lasting peace in Anambra. It’s contained in my Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto.

It’s a public document. I have made several interventions on insecurity in the past year, and I feel it shouldn’t have been necessary if Prof. Soludo had been more proactive about safeguarding the lives of Ndi Anambra.

I would urge Governor Soludo to broaden his engagement — speak to the people, to the youth, to security experts beyond the usual channels. Security is not only about force; it’s about trust, inclusion, and opportunity. A leader who believes he knows it all will fall short of expectations. The people must feel seen and heard. Anambra’s peace must be a collective project.

How would you rate the parties in the election? Many believe the APC does not exist in the state. How true is this?

Indeed, the APC is not very well-liked in Anambra as a result of what has happened in the past at the state and national levels.

The leadership General Muhammadu Buhari provided at the time and the way the party organised itself in Anambra made the party relatively weak. But a lot has changed, especially after I joined the party. A host of people started showing interest and thronging into the party.

So, a new dawn is here, and what people considered a weakness now starts becoming a strength. Although the primary election held in April left a sour taste in the mouths of many and has made the party stagnate, we are hopeful that we will rekindle the fire when we reclaim my mandate.

I also believe that with the new leadership at the national level, the party is one to watch out for in Anambra, especially with the direction President Bola Tinubu is taking.

What advice would you give Peter Obi on joining the ADC coalition?

I am not an adviser to Peter Obi, but if you would reframe the question to “What advice would you give to the politicians who have presidential ambition, who are forming the coalition, this is what I would say: As you know Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, and Mr Peter Obi are all my friends, so I would not single out one friend to advise, but I’ll give my general view on the coalition.

A formidable political coalition must be built on shared values, not just shared grievances. What Nigeria needs is not an alliance of convenience, but one driven by vision, integrity, and a long-term strategy for national rebirth. Otherwise, it becomes just another community of power-seekers.

So, I believe that it is imperative to have a strong opposition in any democracy to ensure accountability from the leadership and build trust among the people so that even a well-performing governor or president will sit up and perform better. As a patriot, I earnestly wish that any coalition coming together is driven by positive ideals for Nigeria.

On Peter Obi, I believe he should have tried to unite the Labour Party, and put that house together, but that mark has been missed, because I know the issues were avoidable. Labour Party’s leadership acted irresponsibly, and if you are following the saga, it is clear that the party is almost dead.

Do you think Ndi Igbo stand to benefit anything from joining that coalition?

Ndi Igbo will benefit from joining both the APC and the coalition. It will be foolhardy to expect every Igbo person to be in one political party. The truth of the matter is that we cannot act on sentiment and must be strategic. So if the opposition is not working with the right ideology and principles, then it means that the idea of the coalition is not going to remove the current president. This doesn’t mean the coalition should not be formed. Our constitution guarantees freedom of thought and association.

There are several reasons to join political parties, not necessarily to win the presidency on the first attempt. So, Ndi Igbo must bring unity, clarity of purpose, and credible leadership to the table. The future of the South-East depends on strategic thinking, not emotional reactions.

Again, what advice would you give Ndi Igbo?

Let us prioritise capacity over sentiment. Let us support leaders who have shown character, competence, and courage. It is time to champion a generational shift in how we engage with power — one that moves beyond personal gain and prioritises the common good.

So if Ndi Igbo critically introspect and realise that the opposition will not produce the candidate that represents the collective aspirations of Ndi Igbo, then we negotiate the best outcome for our people with President Tinubu, and make progress.

Many believe the Tinubu administration is ‘playing’ the Igbo just like his predecessors. What is your opinion?

It is untrue. There is no doubt that President Tinubu has taken some bold steps in areas where previous administrations hesitated. For that, he deserves recognition.

The idea of the South-East Development Commission is a game-changer. I’m hopeful that if it is appropriately funded, true development will be felt across Igbo land.

Recently, I met with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who was celebrating the commissioning of three federal institutions in his state, Abia, in one go.

But beyond what has been done, Ndigbo still have valid expectations. Chief among them is the need for equity in the number of states—South-East remains the only region with five states, and that structural imbalance must be corrected. We also expect the Federal Government to respect the rule of law in the handling of matters like that of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. His release must follow due process and reflect a just commitment to healing and national unity.

So, my advice to Igbo leaders is this – sit down with President Tinubu, have a productive conversation and beneficial agreement, and gain more for Ndi Igbo. That’s the message Igbo leaders must imbibe. It’s not enough to complain; we must also organise, negotiate, and demand with clarity and consistency. That is the only way our children will believe in this country again.

Some people think you betrayed Peter Obi. Did you?

No, I didn’t betray Peter Obi. That narrative is simply not grounded in truth. Those who think so lack a full understanding of the facts.

In reality, anyone who followed the internal crises of the Labour Party from the leadership tussle to the breakdown of structure and trust would agree that it was the party that betrayed me, not the other way around.

I saw the signs early. I warned almost every major stakeholder that the path we were heading would lead to self-sabotage.

Today, the Labour Party is facing a serious internal implosion. Take Anambra South, for instance — they may not even field a senatorial candidate because of unresolved issues with INEC uploads. Even the gubernatorial candidacy may not stand the test of time because the legitimacy of the national chairman who conducted the process has been dealt a big blow by the Supreme Court.

We had no business holding a convention in Nnewi — it was unjust, unwise, and completely avoidable. What happened afterwards in the state congress was the harvest of the seeds of injustice sown at that convention. It is unfortunate, but these are consequences of decisions I distanced myself from, in good conscience.

So no, I didn’t walk away out of bitterness. I walked away because I chose clarity over confusion, conviction over sentiment, and higher purpose over blind loyalty. I have never spoken ill of Peter Obi, and I won’t start now. But I also won’t apologise for answering the call I believe God placed in my heart. Leadership demands the courage to choose the harder road when it’s the right one — and that’s what I did.

Politicians have left Nigerians and the needs of the people to pursue second-term ambitions. Is that good for the people?

No, it isn’t. Leadership is a sacred trust. When we turn it into a personal career path, we lose the plot. Every day in the office should be treated as if it’s the only one you have. Serve like you may not return, and history will remember you with honour.

People still don’t have confidence in INEC and the judiciary in the conduct of elections and their aftermath. Do you trust these institutions?

Trust is earned. Both INEC and the judiciary are at crossroads. They can either rebuild credibility through courage and transparency or fade into irrelevance. Last week, the court handed us what many legal minds call a travesty of justice, and we are headed to the appeal court. We have hope that there are still men and women of conscience in our institutions. But we must demand more. Our democracy must mean something to us.

But I have some advice for every Nigerian, especially the youth — don’t give up. This country will be redeemed, not by perfect leaders, but by determined citizens. Leadership is not only in office; it is in how we live, love, and serve. And I promise to keep showing up, every day, until we see the Nigeria of our dreams.