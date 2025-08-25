We didn’t micro-zone PDP leadership positions – Gov Diri

Gov Diri

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee, has clarified that the committee did not engage in micro-zoning specific leadership positions.

He explained that the focus was on zoning offices between the North and South ahead of the party’s November 2025 National Elective Convention.

Governor Diri made this known on Monday in Abuja while briefing journalists at the end of the PDP Zoning Committee meeting, held ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Other key members of the committee include Vice Chairman Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara State, and Secretary Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State.

The 44-member committee was inaugurated to allocate key party positions, including the national chairmanship and potentially the presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections. Its mandate is to ensure fairness, equity, and strategic alignment for the party’s electoral success.

The committee’s report, which contains its recommendations, will be presented to the NEC for final deliberation and decision-making.

“We’ve just concluded a meeting of the Zoning Committee, and we will be reporting our findings to the National Executive Committee (NEC). At that point, you will hear the decisions reached by this committee. For now, that’s all I can share,” Governor Diri stated.

He stressed that the committee’s responsibility was limited to zoning between the North and South, not micro-zoning.

“Let me clarify; this committee is not a micro-zoning committee. Our focus is on zoning offices to the North and South. I won’t be making any further comments on that matter,” he added.

The Governor expressed confidence that the committee’s resolution reflected the aspirations of party members and the wider nation.

“As for whether our decisions have met the aspirations of those involved, I believe that, by God’s grace and through the collective wisdom of the committee, we have reached a resolution. Ultimately, it will be up to the NEC to decide whether our report has served the interests of the country. They will take the final decision,” he said.

The PDP’s zoning decisions are expected to play a decisive role in strengthening party unity and shaping its electoral strategy as it prepares for the 2025 National Convention and the 2027 general elections.