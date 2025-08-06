Waterlight Save Initiative launches I-HEAL framework to tackle inequality ahead of global summit

By Benjamin Njoku

Abuja, Nigeria – In a bold move to reshape the development landscape across Africa and the Global South, Waterlight Save Initiative, a United Nations ECOSOC-accredited nonprofit, has unveiled its I-HEAL Framework—a visionary blueprint aimed at accelerating inclusive and sustainable development.

The launch comes in anticipation of the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 4–5, 2025. The summit will serve as the global stage for the official unveiling of the I-HEAL event, themed:

“The I-HEAL Blueprint: Catalytic Transformation for Equity, Access, and Human Flourishing Across Africa and Beyond.”

According to the organization, I-HEAL stands for Incomes, Health, Education, Access to Water, and Living Standards, reflecting a multidimensional approach to tackling poverty, inequality, and marginalization.

“I-HEAL is not just a framework. It is a movement. A call to action. A new development narrative where dignity, access, and opportunity are not privileges, but rights for all,” said Dr. Engr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon, Founder & President of Waterlight Save Initiative.

The I-HEAL Framework is built on eight strategic pillars that respond to the complex realities of development challenges: Sustainable Livelihoods & Social Protection, Climate Justice & Health Equity, Digital Inclusion for Social Development, Youth-led Innovation for Social Change, Community Resilience & Disaster Preparedness, Migration, Mobility & Social Integration, Gender Equity & Intersectional Justice and Participatory Governance & Civic Engagement

The framework integrates grassroots leadership, diaspora engagement, and cross-sector collaboration to deliver community-centered solutions rooted in equity, evidence, and inclusion.

The two-day summit in Doha will bring together a diverse coalition of stakeholders—including youth innovators, policy leaders, civil society organizations, diplomats, UN agencies, and philanthropies—for: High-Level Dialogues, Grassroots Panel Discussions, Innovation Showcases by youth-led startups, Thematic Workshops on gender, digital equity, and migration, Cultural Exhibitions connecting community experience with policy action

The event seeks to amplify marginalized voices and build policy and funding pathways aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Doha Declaration on Social Development.

Waterlight Save Initiative, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit with ECOSOC status, is known for its impactful work in clean water access, youth empowerment, climate resilience, education, and healthcare across Africa and the global diaspora.