VOHF raises awareness on importance of breastfeeding

In commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week 2025, the Bayelsa State Team of the Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation(VOHF) held a breastfeeding awareness outreach for mothers as part of its commitment to community health education and the health of mothers and children in sub-Saharan Africa.

The outreach took place at the Primary Health Care Centre in Yenizue-Gene, Bayelsa State.

They stressed on the importance and benefits of breastfeeding, foods to eat and avoid during breastfeeding, breastfeeding challenges and their solutions, medications, myths and realities.

The volunteers encouraged mothers to adopt Exclusive Breastfeeding where possible during the first 6 months of the baby’s life. They emphasized that it is good for the health of not just the baby but the mother as well.

They also offered modern practical solutions to breastfeeding challenges including sore nipples and low breastmilk production which have been found to be a major barrier to exclusive breast feeding. They also harped on the importance of avoiding indiscriminate use of medications without first confirming with trained health care professionals.

As part of the outreach donations were made to the mothers including baby diapers which were distributed to mothers. The excited mothers had a lot of questions which were addressed. Many expressed a renewed interest in doing exclusive breastfeeding for their babies as a result.

The Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation(VOHF) one of the biggest health-based foundations in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa has remained committed to its goal of impacting society through health education and awareness, especially in Nigeria where health misinformation and ignorance has continued to plague innocent lives.

The organization has continued to be a strong advocate for health awareness with multiple initiatives such as this holding across many states of the nation of Nigeria in sub-Saharan Africa.

The leader of the Bayelsa State Team of the foundation, Claribell Mathias emphasized that the event served as a reminder for mothers to appreciate the fact that God gave them the breast to breastfeed their babies and it is the right of every child to be breastfed because it is nutritious, affordable and healthy, therefore it’s benefits can never be overemphasized. She also stated that in the first 6 months of life the breast milk is enough for the baby’s growth and development.

Family members are also encouraged to support mothers in practicing exclusive breastfeeding by removing barriers to breastfeeding.

The mothers noted that they found the event very informative and encouraging and thanked the organization for its continued generous donations and commitment to mother and child health.