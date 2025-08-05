US warns international students against violating visa rules

…Says Offenders Risk Visa Revocation, Future Ineligibility

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

ABUJA — The United States has issued a strong warning to international students, including Nigerians, about the consequences of violating the terms of their student visas.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, the US Mission in Nigeria cautioned that students who drop out, skip classes, or leave their academic programmes without proper notification to their schools may face visa revocation.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your programmes of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the mission stated.

The warning highlights the importance of maintaining lawful student status and academic compliance while studying in the United States.

The mission advised all student visa holders to strictly adhere to visa conditions and remain in good academic standing throughout their stay.

“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the mission added.