US, British govts, northern CAN laud FG, NSA over arrest of terror kingpins

Ribadu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

United States of America, British governments and Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, yesterday commended the federal government and security agencies over the arrest of wanted leaders of the Ansaru terror organisation, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda).

Recall that the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, had last weekend, announced the arrest of the two terrorist leaders who have links with Al-Qaeda.

The US and the British authorities issued the commendations in separate tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

A post on X by the US MissionNigeria via @UsinNigeria, which praised the security forces for the arrest of the terror kingpins, read: “We commend the Nigerian Government and security forces on the successful arrest of wanted #Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda). This is a significant forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism.’’

Another post by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, on X (formerly Twitter) on his handle, @RMontgomeryUK read: “An extraordinary & very significant success. A major step forward in the fight against terrorism. Congratulations to the security agencies & officers involved under the leadership of NSA Ribadu.”

On its part, the chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who addressed journalists in Kaduna yesterday, described the arrests as a major breakthrough in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

According to him, Nigerians must learn to balance criticism with appreciation whenever leaders or security agencies record tangible achievements.

“We do not want to be people who only grumble and accuse. We want to be people who, when we see what is right, we acknowledge it.

‘’The NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, deserves enormous credit for the deliberate, intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of some of Nigeria’s most wanted terrorists,” Rev. Hayab said.

Rev. Hayab, while calling for sustained intelligence gathering, urged security agencies to go after terrorist financiers, saying no country could grow in an atmosphere of division and instability.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Information, Mr Bayo Onanuga, had in a post on X weekend, reiterated that the war against terrorism gained further traction with the capture of the terror lords.

He quoted the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, as saying that the two terrorists on the wanted list of Nigeria, the US, UK, and UN were captured in an operation which was conducted between May and July 2025.

Onanuga said Ribadu stated that the men were captured in a high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation, which led to their capture. “They are leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate,” he wrote.

He also quoted the NSA as saying that the two men were responsible for masterminding many terrorist attacks against Nigeria over the past years.

He quoted Ribadu as saying thus: “The first is Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar), the self-styled Emir of ANSARU. He is the coordinator of various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria. He is also the mastermind of several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to finance terrorism over the years.

“The second is Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), Abu Bara’s proclaimed Chief of Staff and Deputy. He is the leader of the so-called “Mahmudawa” cell hiding out in and around the Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States up to the Benin Republic. Mamuda trained in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, specialising in weapons handling and IED fabrication.

“These two men have been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years. They jointly spearheaded multiple attacks on civilians, security forces, and critical infrastructure. Their operations include the 2022 Kuje prison break, the attack on the Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp in Katsina, and the May 1, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura). They were also behind the abduction of the Emir of Wawa, and they maintain active links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, particularly in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.”

“The two men, who are wanted internationally, are currently in custody. The capture of Abu Bara and Mallam Mamuda, the group’s leader and deputy commander, respectively, marks one of the most significant achievements to date in our ongoing effort to rid Nigeria of the threat of terrorism.

‘’The successful decapitation of the leadership of this dangerous franchise marks the most decisive blow against ANSARU since its inception. This strike has effectively dismantled its central command while paving the path for the complete annihilation of the group.”