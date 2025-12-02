Terrorism: US, France, UK backing Nigeria with technical support — Ribadu

Ribadu

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday disclosed that the international community was standing firmly with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, with the United States, France and the United Kingdom already providing technical support to ongoing security operations.

Ribadu spoke in Kontagora, Niger State, during a visit to the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Northern Region, Bishop Bulus Yohanna, alongside distraught parents of pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic School, Papiri.

He said President Bola Tinubu was deeply troubled by the incident and had directed security agencies to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safe return of the abducted children.

Speaking to Christian leaders and parents who gathered at St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Ribadu said: “This is a painful period for all of us but I want to assure you: we will rescue your children. The President is deeply concerned and has directed that everything necessary must be done.”

The NSA, accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bernard Doro; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi; and CAN Northern Region Chairman, Joseph Hayab, said operations had been intensified to secure the children’s release.

He conveyed President Tinubu’s message of solidarity and resolve, noting that the President had suspended official engagements, including a scheduled trip, to focus on the matter.

Ribadu added that the Federal Government was taking full responsibility for restoring security in the affected communities.

He commended Bishop Yohanna for his leadership and calmness in a period of deep anxiety, assuring that Nigeria was not alone in the battle against terror.

“The whole world stands with us. This evil will not prevail. Your children will come back safely. That is our solemn promise,” he said.

Ribadu stressed that rescue operations would not slow down until the pupils were safely reunited with their families.

Earlier, Bishop Yohanna expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the visit, saying it had renewed hope among families traumatised by the attack. He noted that the show of support demonstrated the government’s commitment to protecting citizens.

Sources close to the NSA said a brief closed-door meeting followed the public session, during which church authorities submitted their report on the incident

Representatives of the school and parents also provided accounts of how the abduction occurred and the emotional toll it had taken on the community.