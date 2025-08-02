Trino Motion Pictures out with captivating title Art for ‘Grandpa Must Obey’

By Benjamin Njoku

Trino Motion Pictures has announced the official release of the striking title art for its upcoming feature film, “Grandpa Must Obey.”

This vibrant visual marks the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign ahead of its scheduled theatrical release.

“Grandpa Must Obey” tells the touching and humorous story of a grumpy old grandpa who is forced to babysit his mischievous grandchild, exploring themes of unexpected companionship, rediscovery and intergenerational bonds.

The title art reflects the film’s uplifting tone, setting the stage for a campaign designed to connect with audiences through engaging storytelling and heartfelt themes.

“We are thrilled to share the first visual for Grandpa Must Obey as we embark on this journey toward the film’s release,” said Uche Okocha, MD of Trino Motion Pictures.

“This title art beautifully captures the spirit of the film, and we look forward to bringing audiences along for an exciting cinematic experience.”

Fans can anticipate further updates, including trailers, cast announcements and premiere details. “Grandpa Must Obey” is a comedy-family film set for release in 2025, produced by Trino Motion Pictures, known for films like “Love Lockdown” and “The Weekend” ¹ ².

Trino Motion Pictures is an innovative production company dedicated to creating compelling and culturally resonant cinematic experiences.

According to the outfit, “ Our commitment is to produce films that entertain, inspire, and connect audiences both locally and globally.”