Tinubu’s Support Group, GMT, Ondo chapter on free medical outreach

— Over 1000 residents of in Akure, it’s environs benefits

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Grassroots Mobilisation for Tinubu (GMT), Ondo State chapter, a support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Ondo state, has conducted a free medical outreach for residents of Akure and its environs as part of its ongoing community health initiative tagged “Jigi Asiwaju.”

No fewer than 1,000 residents of the state benefited from a free medical outreach.

The programme, which took place at the GMT Secretariat in Akure, offered free medical services including blood pressure checks, eye examinations, blood sugar tests, drug distribution and free eyeglasses to hundreds of beneficiaries.

Director General of GMT in Ondo State, Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, said that “the outreach is part of the group’s effort to support both federal and state governments in addressing the health needs of Nigerians at the grassroots.

Yusuf- Ogunleye said that “We are targeting 1,000 people today for free eye tests, glasses, and medications.

“This is just for the Central Senatorial District. We’ll replicate the programme in Okitipupa for the Southern District and in Ikare for the Northern District soon

The Director General explained that the decision to decentralise the outreach was to ensure that residents from remote communities such as Ilaje, Ese-Odo and Akoko would also benefit without having to travel long distances.

He expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his support, describing him as a key pillar behind the smooth execution of GMT’s grassroots-focused initiatives.

“We are also working to open GMT offices in every local government area to bring empowerment and mobilization closer to the people,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Women Leader of GMT, Mrs. Olamide Falana, noted that the medical outreach was designed to complement ongoing efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

Falana said that ” We want to ensure that even the most vulnerable can access basic medical services.

” This initiative is about extending the President’s vision of inclusive governance to every corner of Ondo State.

The Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Yayi Akorede, thanked GMT for its contribution to public health and urged residents to take better care of their health.

Akorede also commended President Tinubu for his ongoing reforms and called on Nigerians to be patient.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ondo State, Rev. Anselem Ologunwa, lauded the importance of the medical outreach, particularly the focus on eye care, describing eyesight as “a priceless gift.”

Ologunwa also called on citizens to remain hopeful and supportive of the government, noting that sustainable change takes time.

While appreciating the organisers, two of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Jaiyeola Titilayo and Mr. Adekunle Dauda, described the programme as timely and impactful.

According to them “This shows that the government and its supporters are thinking of the ordinary people. We thank them for bringing this to our doorstep,” said Titilayo.

The GMT medical outreach is expected to continue in other senatorial districts of the state in the coming weeks.