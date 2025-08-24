President Tinubu reiterates commitment to inclusive economic prosperity



…as Umahi rallies S/ East support for him



By John Alechenu





President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive economic prosperity for all parts of Nigeria.

He said this during the silver jubilee celebration of His Royal Majesty Eze E.C Okeke, the traditional ruler of Amaifeke community in Imo State.

Represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, President Tinubu congratulated Eze Okeke on his 25 years of royal service describing him as a man of integrity and a leadership asset to South Eastern Nigeria in particular and the nation at large.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser (Media), Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to him, President Tinubu emphasized on his Renewed Hope Agenda’s focus on building Nigeria and making it a pride of Africa, with the people of the South East having a significant place in this vision.

The statement said, “Reference was made to the new trajectory of road infrastructure transformation being witnessed in all the parts of South East, including the Onitsha-Enugu road, Owerri-Aba road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu -Abakaliki dualization, Calabar-Ebonyi- Benue- Nasarawa- Abuja Renewed Hope Legacy project, bridges, among others.

“The representative of Mr. President used the opportunity to solicit for the unalloyed support and solidarity of the people of South East to the Renewed Hope administration of Mr. President.

“He asked for unanimous support for the re-election of President Tinubu come 2027,noting that South East has not had it this good in terms of inclusiveness in the economic and political landscape of the nation.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, expressed delight that an array of dignitaries found time to grace the occasion he singled out the representative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for special recognition.

He also extended the congratulations of the Governors of South East to the celebrant who is also the Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

Governor Uzodimma commended him for the leadership and capacity he has shown in coordinating and directing the affairs of the traditional institutions in South East, describing him as a royal father who embodies the finest traditional leadership and who serves his people with humility and integrit