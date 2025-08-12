Tinubu appoints MKO Abiola’s daughter as DG CLTC

….NANS commends move

By Adesina Wahab

The appointment of Ms Derinsola Abiola as the Director General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre by President Bola Tinubu, has been commended by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

The association, in a press release by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, said the choice of the daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola as the boss of the centre was putting a round peg in a round hole.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) warmly commends President Bola Tinubu for his thoughtful and well-deserved appointment of Ms. Derinsola Abiola, daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, as the Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

“Before this elevation, Ms. Abiola served diligently as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Citizenship and Leadership, where she demonstrated unwavering focus, competence, and dedication to the ideals of national development, civic responsibility, and youth empowerment. Her performance in that role was marked by a deep commitment to building responsible citizenship and leadership among Nigerian youth.

“This new appointment is a testament to her track record and the confidence reposed in her by the President. NANS believes that her new role as DG will provide her with an even broader platform to continue her impactful work and achieve tremendous results.

“We celebrate this milestone and charge her to remain focused, steadfast, and committed to delivering her best in service to the nation. NANS stands ready to support every initiative aimed at enhancing youth leadership, national unity, and civic responsibility.

“Congratulations once again to Ms. Derinsola Abiola. We wish her great success in this new chapter of service.”